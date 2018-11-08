Palm Beach police searching for 3 people

Palm Beach police said Thursday morning they are looking for three people in the area of Wells and North County roads. This is near the North Fire Station.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helicopter, as well as K9 units, along with Palm Beach officers, are at the scene.
According to a tweet at 7:07 a.m., police said they are looking for two males and a female.
One male is going to be light-skinned, possibly Hispanic with dark hair, light shirt and light pants.
The other male is also light-skinned, possibly Hispanic wearing a dark shirt, dark jeans and has dark hair.
The third subject is a white female wearing black clothing.
Police said no further descriptions are available at this time and didn't say why they are looking for the three people.
Please call the non-emergency line at 561-838-5454 if you see anyone matching this description.