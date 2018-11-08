Pelosi starts bid for speakership with kind words from Trump

Pelosi is a "smart woman," Trump said during a nearly 90-minute press conference at the White House, and someone with whom he hopes to engage in "beautiful bipartisanship" and deal-making. It was a role reversal from just days ago, when he warned voters of her "radical" agenda. She "deserved" to become speaker again after winning the House, Trump said Wednesday, adding that he looked forward to doing "a tremendous amount of legislation" once power in Congress is divided between a Democratic House and Republican Senate.