Resentencing ordered for man who killed deputy

The Florida Supreme Court has vacated the death sentence of Eriese Tisdale who killed St. Lucie County Deputy Sgt. Gary Morales.
Tisdale shot and killed Sgt. Morales during a traffic stop in Fort Pierce in February 2013.
Following Tisdale's conviction, a jury voted 9-to-3 for the death penalty and a judge later agreed with their recommendation. At the time, the law allowed a trial judge to impose a death sentence following a recommendation by at least seven jurors.
Tisdale's sentencing hearing was set for January 15, 2016. However, three days before the sentencing, the United States Supreme Court declared "Florida's sentencing scheme" unconstitutional.
The law now says that a death sentence requires a unanimous jury recommendation.
In a decision announced Thursday, first reported by TCPALM, the Florida Supreme Court ruled Tisdale should be resentenced on his capital murder charge.