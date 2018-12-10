Make a Plan to Rescan!

On January 11th, 2019 WFLX is making a change to our transmitter signal. This change will affect anyone who receives our signal with a TV antenna.
If you receive WFLX over the air using an antenna, you will be required to re-scan your TV’s channel receiver in order to find us. You WILL NOT be required to re-scan UNTIL the date of the upgrade – January 11th, 2019. Anyone receiving WFLX on an antenna WILL lose the signal to WFLX, Bounce, Grit and Escape on January 11th, 2019 until this simple re-scan is performed. If you receive WFLX on cable or satellite, you will NOT be affected.
For most TVs, performing a rescan includes these simple steps:
1. Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.
2. While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).
3. Find the option labeled "Scan for channels," "Channel search," or something similar, and select that with your remote.
4. Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels.
Once this re-scan is complete, you should be able to access WFLX, Bounce, Grit and Escape as usual.
My TV doesn’t have that, what should I do?
You may want to perform a Google search for your specific TV brand, or refer to your TV's user manual for a step-by-step guide.
How soon will my channels reset?
It varies from TV to TV, but the rescan should take only a few minutes and your new channels should show up right away.