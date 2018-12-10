Make a Plan to Rescan!

If you receive WFLX over the air using an antenna, you will be required to re-scan your TV’s channel receiver in order to find us. You WILL NOT be required to re-scan UNTIL the date of the upgrade – January 11th, 2019. Anyone receiving WFLX on an antenna WILL lose the signal to WFLX, Bounce, Grit and Escape on January 11th, 2019 until this simple re-scan is performed. If you receive WFLX on cable or satellite, you will NOT be affected.