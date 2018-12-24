Illegally made fentanyl is increasing overdoses from opioids, CDC says

(CNN) - The opioid epidemic has only gotten worse.
That's according to a new report published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC said between 2016 and 2017, there was a 45-point-two percent increase in deaths from powerful, addictive and deadly synthetic opioids like illegally manufactured versions of drug fentanyl.
"The opioid overdose epidemic continues to worsen and evolve because of the continuing increase in deaths involving synthetic opioids," the authors wrote in the study.
The report also found that between 2013 and 2017, In a period of just four years, drug overdoses increased in all but 15 states.
"Through 2017, the drug overdose epidemic continues to worsen and evolve, and the involvement of many types of drugs (e.g., opioids, cocaine, and methamphetamine) underscores the urgency to obtain more timely and local data to inform public health and public safety action," the authors of the report said.
But researchers did have some good news.
They say early data from 2018 overdose reports appear to show improvements.
"Provisional data from 2018 indicate potential improvements in some drug overdose indicators; however, analysis of final data from 2018 is necessary for confirmation," the study reports.
Analysis of the final data is needed to confirm.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.