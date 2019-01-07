Alabama, Clemson meet again for the College Football Playoff title

SANTA CLARA, CA (Gray News) - Certain things are practically guaranteed when it comes to the College Football Playoff.
Talking heads will make cases for expansion. Central Florida will be watching from home.
And Alabama will face off against Clemson at some point. The No. 1 Crimson Tide will defend their national title against the No. 2 Tigers Monday night at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
The schools have met in the playoffs every year since 2016 and this year, they will once again determine the champion of the Football Bowl Subdivision. The 2018 semifinal meeting is the only time they haven’t met in the championship game.
Alabama has beaten Clemson twice in the playoffs. Bama won the first meeting and the national championship in 2015.
Clemson avenged that loss by winning the title against the Tide the next season.
Historically, Alabama has dominated its rivalry with Clemson. The Tigers won the first three meetings more than a century ago, but the Tide strung together 13 straight wins over the Tigers after the 1905 meeting.
This year, Alabama (14-0) navigated through the Southeastern Conference without a hiccup. Last year’s title game hero Tua Tagovailoa took over the starting quarterback role from two-year starter Jalen Hurts.
In a stellar season, Tagovailoa posted 3,353 passing yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions. It was good enough to get him into the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Ultimately, the voters chose Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray as this year’s winner. Even so, Tagovailoa got the last laugh.
Bama knocked off the Sooners 45-34 in the semifinal round to punch its ticket to the title game.
Clemson (14-0) practically skated through the Atlantic Coast Conference. Aside from a close call from Syracuse, the Tigers won every game in convincing fashion.
And they continued to win in convincing fashion in the post season. Their 30-3 win over Notre Dame was so lopsided, many analyst questioned whether the Fighting Irish even deserved a spot in the tournament.
Even so, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Clemson this year. The first part of the season was marred by a quarterback drama.
Kelly Bryant, the man once thought to be the Deshaun Watson’s replacement, lost his starting role to true freshman Trevor Lawrence after four games.
Lawrence proved to be the spark the Tigers were missing on offense. He passed for 2,933 yards and 27 touchdowns with just for interceptions.
Despite the drama, Clemson’s offense produced 45.7 points per game, good enough for fifth in the nation.
It might need that many points to keep up with Bama’s high-powered offense, which averaged 49 points per game.
