Car rolls down boat ramp, sinks in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A car became submerged in the St. Lucie River after it rolled down a boat ramp in Port St. Lucie on Sunday.
A witness, Barry Janeway of Port St. Lucie, says the Cadillac sedan rolled down the boat ramp at the River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie and ended up floating into the river.
Eventually the vehicle sank completely and deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office waited with the owner of the vehicle for a tow truck to retrieve it.
Deputies say this was an accident and there were no injuries or foul play.
