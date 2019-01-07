CRA to vote Monday on controversial proposed development in downtown Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Will a controversial proposed development in downtown Boca Raton move forward?
The city's Community Redevelopment Agency will vote on the project Monday afternoon.
It's located at 171 W. Camino Real, which is considered the last area of blight in downtown Boca.
The plan would take the defunct shopping center and turn it into a mixed-use, shopping and residential area. It would include 350 apartments and two eight-story buildings.
The land’s owner says this is the only way to make the land viable as retail slides.
The city's Planning and Zoning Board approved the project back in November, despite strong pushback from residents who are worried about traffic.
“Clearly it’s the density of the project,” resident Tony Gautney told FOX 29 in November. “When you add 350 residential units, the area can’t support it. The infrastructure isn’t there. We already have crowding on the roads, we already have crowding in our schools.”
Other residents are in favor of the modern redevelopment.
"Being in the area and raising a family, a few small kids, I feel like this project is exactly what the city of Boca needs, and our neighborhood needs," said resident Patrick Grogan in November. "I think it could be the catalyst to revitalize our area which I feel like has been neglected for some time."
The CRA is scheduled to take up the issue on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
