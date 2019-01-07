Driver dies 10 days after collision in suburban Delray Beach

A driver has died 10 days after a collision with another vehicle in suburban Delray Beach.
88-year-old Irma Fensterman was heading north in a Honda Accord on Bryan Blvd., on December 27 when she traveled into the path of a Nissan Rogue heading east on Linton Blvd., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
A PBSO traffic report said the Nissan tried to avoid the collision but struck the Honda on the front driver's side door.
Fensterman died of her injuries on January 6, the sheriff's office said.
The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries.
PBSO said both drivers claimed they had a green light at the time of the crash.
