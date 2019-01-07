Fundraiser held at Palm Beach Outlets to help family impacted by muscular dystrophy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A family in need spent Sunday fundraising at the Palm Beach Outlets to buy a dream car and give their kids some more freedom to get around town.
Jacob, 9, and Ariel Horton, 11, were both diagnosed with an often fatal form of muscular dystrophy.
Because the disease affects their muscles, the boys are no longer able to walk and desperately need a wheelchair accessible van.
So, with the help of the non-profit "Hope for Mobility," the family fundraised at the "Cars and Coffee" event in hopes that someone in the automotive world can help them with their goal.
"It's not really fun. I can't even jump on trampolines, but I used to,” said Ariel Horton.
"I understand why you're crying, I understand why you're hurting, you know, it's okay, but I just try to go on the best that we can,” said Liat Horton, Jacob and Ariel’s mother.
The wheelchair accessible van is expected to cost about $65,000. Aside from raffles and gift baskets, the kids are selling their own arts and crafts in effort to raise the most amount money.
Thousands of cars of all shapes and colors were on display throughout the parking lot of the outlets for the “Cars and Coffee” event, which takes place the first Sunday of every month at the Palm Beach Outlets.
