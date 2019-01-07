Jupiter school installs new technology to protect its students

JUPITER, Fla — A Palm Beach County school is taking steps to better protect students in the event of an active shooter situation.
During winter break, Jupiter Christian School worked with Jupiter-based ASR Alert Systems to install a security device that can directly notify the closest law enforcement during an emergency.
“The reduction of time and the response if it saves one life the system is worth it,” said director of facilities and operations Jacob Godino.
The technology was created by a Jupiter father who wanted to do his part to make schools safer after the shooting in Parkland.
"It serves two purposes - one is to distract the attacker and it also serves a purpose to alert the students," said president Hector Delgado.
The alert system costs about $35,000 and includes flashing alarms, emergency push button boxes and pendants you can wear to press at any moment.
"Having one person pick up a phone and call 911 that’s antiquated. We need to allow our teachers, and to empower our teachers now that they have a tool at their fingertips to initiate the police, said Delgado.
Once an emergency button is pushed it only takes 3 to 5 seconds for local police to be notified. It will also notify designated people on campus.
"It will say Jupiter Christian School, it will give them the address and it will tell them what floor, what classroom the button was pressed," said Delgado.
Jupiter Christian School is the first K-12 school in the country to use the technology.
"Now that school resource officer who might be on one end of the school knows exactly where the alarm has been pushed and he can start or she can start moving," said Delgado.
Godino says it’s not meant to replace their current security measures, which include 2 armed guards, but rather enhance them.
“We can’t stop medical emergencies but we can speed up the way we respond to them,” said Godino.
FOX 29 has reached out to Palm Beach, Martin and the St. Lucie County School District to see if this is something they will consider for its schools. However we are still waiting to hear back.
