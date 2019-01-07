‘Killer clown’ suspect appears before Palm Beach County judge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The suspect at the center of a ‘killer clown’ cold case murder appeared before a Palm Beach County judge on Monday.
Sheila Keen-Warren faces a first degree murder charge for the homicide of Marleen Warren, a Wellington mom who was shot in the face by a killer dressed as a clown nearly 29 years ago.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe Keen-Warren pulled the trigger.
On Monday, a judge granted her attorney’s request to reset a status check for mid-April. The attorney, Richard Lubin, previously told Contact 5 he was still waiting to receive old evidence in the case from the State Attorney’s Office.
Keen-Warren has been locked up for the last 16 months awaiting trial and pleaded not guilty to the crime.
Despite her arrest, PBSO detectives left the case open and say further arrests could be coming.
