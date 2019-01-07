Port St. Lucie police searching for car burglars

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are searching for a trio of thieves who burglarized a car in Port St. Lucie.
The police department said two crooks broke into an unlocked car in the 5000 block of NW Baynard Drive on Jan. 2 around 5:30 a.m., and stole several items inside the vehicle.
A third suspect could be seen in the road during the crime, according to police.
If you know who the thieves are, call Det. Christopher Capozzi at (772) 871-5230, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.
