Delray Beach group teaching teens etiquette

The KOP Mentoring Network in Delray Beach is teaching teens a lesson that goes beyond the classroom.
For Veleke Brown it's the small things that matter most.
"Saying thank you," said Brown.
That's because Brown is an etiquette coach and Monday she taught kids a valuable lesson about manners.
"We don't just talk about knife and fork and things of that sort we get into handshake, posture, phone etiquette things of that sort just so they can go out to be better citizens in the community," she said.
This is the first year the KOP Mentoring Network in Delray Beach has partnered with Brown. There is one specific goal in mind: "To target the at potential youth those individuals who do not have access to some of those after school programs or have an opportunity to travel or even have that family member to teach them," Brown said.
For Janya O'Meara's grandmother she thinks the message can be more effective coming from outside of the home.
"Children always hear it better coming from someone else than they do from in the home. What we are finding today is that the teens tend to talk the way they text," Winnifred Nelson said.
Brown and the KOP Mentoring Network hope these etiquette lessons create a chain reaction.
"I want to share with them how it's helpful and how they can use it in their life and how they can use it to their other family members that might not understand," Janya O'Meara said.
The classes are free and take place at two different locations in Delray Beach. They start this weekend and last until June.
To sign up for the classes you can register with the KOP Mentoring Network at 561-665-0151.
