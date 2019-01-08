Lake Worth man wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A 54-year-old Lake Worth man is starting the new year with a bigger bank account after winning the top prize playing a $20 scratch-off game.
The Florida Lottery said in a Tuesday news release that Orlando Rodriguez claimed $5 million at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the $20 MONOPOLY™ JACKPOT scratch-off game.
Lottery officials said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,562,000.
Rodriguez purchased his winning ticket from Presidente Supermarket, located at 2485 10th Ave. North, in Lake Worth.
The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The odds of winning the jackpot in the $20 MONOPOLY™ game are 1-in-3,800,000.
