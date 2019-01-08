Lantana residents killed after Jeep hit along Turnpike, plunges into St. Lucie County canal

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Two residents from Lantana were killed Monday morning in a southbound crash on Florida’s Turnpike in St. Lucie County after a vehicle hit them from behind.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle wreck occurred at about 9:15 a.m. near mile marker 170.
A 2018 Honda Civic, driven by Katheleen Manyomaier Coe, 24, of Davenport, Fla., was traveling southbound on the Turnpike.
A 2008 Jeep, driven by Fabian Dosen, 49, of Lantana, was also traveling southbound on the Turnpike in front of the Honda.
For reasons under investigation, the FHP said the Honda's front collided with the rear end of Jeep.
This caused the Jeep to crash into a canal, killing both Fabian Dosen and his passenger, 52-year-old Marijen Dosen.
Coe was not hurt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The FHP report states that charges are pending in the case.
