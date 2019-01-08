Medical marijuana shop set to open in downtown West Palm Beach in March

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A medical marijuana store is coming to downtown West Palm Beach in a matter of months.
City officials confirm that MedMen is set to open a shop on March 1 at the corner of Clematis Street and Rosemary Avenue, right across the street from police headquarters.
Several medical marijuana dispensaries have opened across our area, including one in Fort Pierce in October, and more recently, a dispensary in North Palm Beach in December.
Medical marijuana is legal to use in Florida to treat certain conditions like cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, and other conditions. It must be prescribed by an authorized physician, according to the Florida Department of Health.
According to its website, MedMen operates more than a dozen medical marijuana dispensaries in several states including Arizona, California, Nevada, and New York.
The company said it currently offers a delivery service in Orlando, and plans to open shops in Orlando, Miami, and Key West, in addition to West Palm Beach.
