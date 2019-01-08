Students using vape pens become ill in Martin County

Students from two high schools became ill in Martin County after using vape pens, according to the Martin County School District.
It said the sheriff's office is in investigating.
The pens contained THC oil and dangerous substances, the district said.
The conditions of the students have not been released.
The district sent a robocall to parents and asked them to speak to their children.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
