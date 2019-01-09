Jupiter police searching for thieves who stole cars, stripped pickup truck

JUPITER, Fla. — Several vehicles were targeted by thieves in a Jupiter neighborhood this week.
Police told FOX 29 they responded to the Riverwalk community Monday morning after getting reports of two cars stolen.
Neighbors said a pair of pickup trucks were taken, and surveillance video captured one of them being driven away.
WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO HERE:
Another man said his black pickup truck was stripped down right in front of his apartment. Engine parts, side mirrors, the tailgate, as well as interior pieces were all stolen.
It's unclear if the same criminals are behind all of these crimes.
If you have any information, call the Jupiter Police Department.
