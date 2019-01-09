Online threat prompts additional officer at Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District said Wednesday they are investigating an online threat that was made overnight to a middle school in Palm Beach Gardens.
According to a written statement from spokeswoman Julie Houston Trieste, a student at Watson B. Duncan Middle School made a concerning social media post Tuesday night.
Trieste said school police have identified a student in connection with the case.
As a precaution, the campus was monitored by school police throughout the night. To ensure students feel safe for classes on Wednesday, Trieste said there will be an additional officer at the school.
The Palm Beach County School District said they will continue to investigate as school police work to identify another individual that participated in the online conversation.
Trieste said she wanted to say "a special thank you to the many individuals who alerted law enforcement to the inappropriate posts. We are all school safety. Additionally, it is very important that all students who use social media accounts understand that there can be serious consequences to the things they say online. Parents, please take a moment today to remind your child of proper and safe social media behaviors."
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.