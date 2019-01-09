Video: Woman drags dog down street behind scooter

BAKERSFIELD, CA (Gray News) – The horrifying scene captured by James Dowell’s security system shows a small dog being dragged down the road behind an electric scooter.
Brandon Sanders said he was out riding a bike over the weekend when the woman drove by.
“We watched this awesome human being riding one of the Bird Scooter’s at about 15 MPH dragging this poor dog behind her by a leash,” Sanders said.
“The dog was on its side and we watched it being drug at least 100 yards and there’s no telling how long she had been dragging it for before we saw her.”
The police were called, and the unidentified woman was arrested, KBAK/KBFX reported. She was later released pending further investigation.
A photo posted to Dowell’s Facebook page shows the smiling woman holding the dog with its bloody paws.
“Only reason she quit is a couple on bikes stopped her,” Dowell said in his post. “She’s holding the dog afterwards quoted saying, ‘Sh** happens!’ & smiling.”
The woman’s attorney released a statement.
The woman dragging Zebra wasn’t her owner. The dog is now back with her family and is receiving treatment.
The Bakersfield Police Department is withholding names because of the ongoing investigation.
