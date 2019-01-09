Wild animals spotted in more populated areas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ross Dulmaine was driving back home after fishing on Palm Beach island Tuesday morning. He saw a coyote near the bridge.
"I could see it was a coyote which was kind of crazy. So the animal was stressed and nervous so we sort of slowed down stopped the traffic behind us and sort of shepherd it the coyote."
He says the coyote headed north on Flagler Drive.
Just this weekend, Julien Gremaud, the owner of Avocado Grill, captured a video of his dog coming face to face with wild animals.
The coyote was just beyond the fence in the backyard of his West Palm Beach home, seemingly unbothered by the barking.
Amy Kight with the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary said, "They are just spreading out. The thing that people don't realize is that urban environments actually make life easier for some animals. Things like leaving garbage cans unattended, where you put food out to feed stray cats and even bird feeders."
She is not surprised by the sightings.
"We've actually fished coyotes out of the Intracoastal Waterway before they have gone swimming and the high tides come in and they've gotten into trouble."
Kight says if you see a coyote, keep this in mind. "Don't try to approach them, don't try to corner them. Leave them be, be aware and go the opposite direction."
