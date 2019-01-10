Jury deliberations underway in Melanie Eam murder trial

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury deliberations started Thursday in the murder trial of a Palm Beach County woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in 2016 in his Loxahatchee home.
According to investigators, Eam was upset that James Barry had broken up with her, so she killed him.
Back in September, jurors couldn't reach a verdict in Eam's first murder trial, which resulted in a mistrial.
On Thursday, Eam's defense said she wouldn't testify.
During closing arguments, prosecutors said there is no disputing that Eam loved Barry. The state said it was because she loved him that she stabbed him, when she was overcome with anger that her broke up with her.
The state also played a recording of Eam talking to a detective. The investigator asked how many times Eam stabbed Barry, to which she replied, “I don’t know, it’s not like I counted.”
Also during closing arguments, Eam’s defense team said the knife was jammed so hard, the tip was bent. They argued it was more possible that a man committed the crime, and not the 90-pound Eam.
In a rebuttal, the state showed jurors the knife and said it was not dramatically bent, only slightly bent, in an effort to disprove the defense’s argument.
A defense attorney also pointed out all the inaudible parts of the tape recording of Eam’s confession, then dramatically ripped up a paper copy of the transcript and said, “What confession?”
