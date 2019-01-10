Lantana woman wins $500,000 playing $5 Florida Lottery scratch-off game

LANTANA, Fla. — A Lantana woman on Wednesday claimed the top prize in a $5 scratch off game -- $500,000!
The Florida Lottery said in a written statement that Helen Lucas, 37, of Lantana, won the cash playing the $500,000 PAYDAY Scratch-Off game.
Lucas purchased her winning ticket at a Wawa located at 3950 South Congress Ave. in Palm Springs.
The Lantana woman said she is excited to put the money to good use.
“I want to put a down payment on a house for me and my family!” said Lucas.
The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-4.03, but the odds of winning $500,000 are 1-in-2,800,000.
