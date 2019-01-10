Police: Former student pointed gun at another student at Boynton Beach High School

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police say a former student at Boynton Beach High School came on campus and pointed a gun at another student.
According to an arrest report, the victim and another witness saw 18-year-old Princeley Jecrois in a stairwell in a building on campus on Dec. 18 around 5 p.m.
Police said Jecrois was holding a gun in his hand and wearing a black ski mask.
The witness, who knew the suspect as "Chicago," ran from the area because she was afraid Jecrois was going to start shooting, according to police.
The victim, who didn't know Jecrois, said the suspect then pointed the gun directly at him. The victim quickly left the area.
Police said a short time later, the victim and witness saw Jecrois at a bus stop. He was not holding a gun or wearing a ski mask at that point. He eventually left the area, according to police.
Other students took the victim to the school's office, where he reported the incident.
Jecrois is now facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and trespassing on school grounds.
Palm Beach County School District police said there was a previous incident in which Jecrois allegedly threatened to shoot another student at the school.
