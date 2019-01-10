Second black man found dead in wealthy Democratic donor’s Hollywood apartment identified

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA (CNN/Gray News) – Police have identified the man who was found dead inside the West Hollywood apartment of Democratic donor Ed Buck Monday morning.
Timothy Dean, 55, is the second black man to die inside the West Hollywood apartment of Buck, who is white, in the past 18-months, according to reports.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Dean was found not breathing and died at the scene.
Buck was home at the time.
According to local media, Dean worked at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills.
Those close to Dean said he was loved by everyone he met.
Mark Chambers said Dean, his friend of almost 30 years, was educated, athletic and had an eye for fashion.
"Tim’s gone, that's a fact. How it happened is to be known. I just want everyone to know he was a whole person," said Chambers.
Dean's death comes after 26-year-old Gemmel Moore died of a drug overdose at the same apartment in July of 2017.
Buck was also present at the time of Moore’s death.
In that case, the coroner’s office said drug paraphernalia was found at the scene and his death and was ruled accidental.
Buck was investigated but not charged.
In Dean's case, the coroner's office is still investigating the cause of death.
“Investigators are conducting a thorough investigation, which includes follow up interviews and a secondary review of the July 27, 2017 incident,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release Monday. “As with the previous incident, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office was intimately involved in reviewing the facts of the case, and will be so in this case as well.”
Buck's attorney said Dean was one of the politician's longtime friends.
He said Buck was sober and did not provide any drugs to Dean.
Buck's lawyer said his client was not involved in either death.
The Los Angeles LGBT Center released a statement in response to Dean’s death.
“The Los Angeles LGBT Center calls upon Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his department to fully investigate this tragedy and aggressively seek justice wherever the investigation might lead,” the organization said. “The fact is two black men have died at Mr. Buck’s home in less than two years."
Buck is known as a political activist who has donated to several political causes and races, including Hillary Clinton in 2015 and Barack Obama in 2008.
Some politicians have begun to distance themselves from Buck on the heels of the latest incident.
