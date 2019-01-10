Suspect sought after cat shot with pellet gun in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said Thursday someone has been intentionally shooting and injuring cats with a pellet gun in Lake Worth.
In a written statement, Animal Care and Control said the incidents occurred near the Palm Beach Mobile Home Park located near Boutwell Road and Second Ave. North.
A female spayed cat named Antonella was shot with a pellet gun and partially paralyzed.
ACC told FOX 29 there are several other cases where cats died from their injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control at (561) 233-1212.
