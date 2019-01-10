Trump threatens to withhold FEMA funds from California

(CNN) – President Donald Trump said he wants to withhold Federal Emergency Management Agency funds from California.
In a tweet Wednesday, Trump blamed California forest fires on the state.
He tweeted: “Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forest fires that, with proper Forest Management, would never happen.”
He then announced he told FEMA not to send the state any more money, “unless they get their act together, which is unlikely.”
California is in recovery mode because of the Camp Fire last year, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history.
At least 85 people died in the fire, and more than 153,000 acres were burned.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.