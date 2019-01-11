Delray Beach collecting sports equipment to donate to schools and organizations

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl from Delray Beach is taking the tragic loss of her brother and turning that into helping the community.
Greg Bryant was shot in killed in 2016.
His sister, Shania McClendon, started Ball4Ever in his honor. Bryant was a football star and loved sports.
"It makes me feel better because I know it is not something bad, I am continuing his legacy in a positive way," said McClendon.
Ball4Ever started last year, and McClendon collected donated sports equipment to distribute to local school and organizations.
Last year she collected about 170 items and she wants to double that this year.
She is asking people to come out to the annual Walk Against Violencethis Saturday and bring a donation with them.
Her mom, Renee McClendon, said her daughter’s efforts are near and dear to the family.
"I think it is a big deal, she wants to make sure kids have resources where they can play in youth sports or they can go to after school and have something to do," Renee McClendon said.
Shania McClendon said if someone cannot make it Saturday or has bulk items, they can donate at Way of Life Ministries at 138 SE 27th Ave. in Boynton Beach.
Or you can email her at gregandshaniamom@gmail.com.
