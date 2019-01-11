Gas leak forces evacuation at West Boca Community High School

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A gas leak forced the evacuation of a building at West Boca Community High School on Friday afternoon.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it responded around 1:30 p.m.
Crews said an underground propane tank in front of the school had a leak.
Firefighters and the utility company were able to stop the leak and students were never in danger, according to Fire Rescue officials.
The Palm Beach County School District said this will affect dismissal, and heavy traffic is expected.
Buses in the bus loop will operate as normal, but the main entrance/parent pick-up will be reduced to one lane only.
The School District is recommended that students be picked up from the west entrance.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.