Florida woman breaks into police station, eats officer’s dinner, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (Gray News) – When Boynton Beach police officers reported for duty on Jan. 3, they noticed an exterior window leading to their substation’s kitchen area had been broken.
When they walked in the kitchen, it became clear someone had broken in. The half-eaten remnants of another’s officer’s chicken and asparagus dinner were still sitting on the counter.
Surveillance video showed the suspect squeeze through the compound’s outer gate. She then broke the window and stood on two recycling bins to climb inside.
It didn’t take them long to identify a suspect. Investigators said 29-year-old Yvelande Jean-Pierre left her wallet, ID and State of Florida Security Officer card at the scene of the crime.
At first, they thought it was just a bag of trash. It was sitting on top of a garbage can at the building’s front door.
Officers met with Jean-Pierre on Jan. 9 and she claimed she lost her wallet around the time of the burglary but never reported it.
She had a faux leather jacket with her while being questioned. Investigators said it appears to be the same one the suspect was seen wearing on surveillance video.
She faces charges for burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.