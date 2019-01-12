J.D. Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs, dies at 49 from neurological disease

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2013, file photo, team president J.D. Gibbs speaks to the media during a news conference at Joe Gibbs Racing in Huntersville, N.C. Joe Gibbs Racing President J.D. Gibbs is undergoing treatment for "symptoms impacting areas of brain function." The 46-year-old Gibbs is the oldest son of team owner Joe Gibbs, the Hall of Fame coach who won three Super Bowls with Washington. The team said in a statement on Wednesday, March 25, 2015, that J.D. Gibbs has undergone a series of tests since experiencing "speech and processing issues."