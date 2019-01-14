Argument over football bet turns deadly in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Police say an argument over a football bet turned deadly Saturday night in Delray Beach.
Detectives are investigating the shooting, which happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday.
The incident apparently stemmed from an argument over a football bet.
A patrolling sergeant with the Delray Beach Police Department heard multiple shots near 339 SW 6 Avenue.
Witnesses told detectives that two man argued over a football bet. They say one man shot the other, then the injured man returned fire and mortally wounded the first, who was later pronounced dead at Bethesda Hospital.
The injured man was hospitalized at Delray Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation remains open.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.