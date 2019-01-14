Delray Beach considering a ban on plastic straws in restaurants

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach is considering a plan that would ban restaurants from serving plastic straws.
City leaders will discuss the proposed ordinance at a City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
It would ban food service establishments from giving out plastic straws. Only reuseable straws, or straws made of marine-biodegradable material would be allowed.
According to the ordinance, the measure would be rolled out slowly.
READ THE ORDINANCE:
For the first 18 months, customers wouldn’t get a plastic straw unless they specifically asked for one. After the 18-month period, plastic straws will be totally banned.
The city said the measure will both help the environment and save restaurants money because, city leaders anticipate, the number of straws being distributed will go down.
