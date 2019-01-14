Picture of egg becomes most-liked Instagram post ever

(CNN) – A picture of a plain, ordinary egg has broken the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram.
The egg picture was posted Jan. 4 with the caption: “Let’s set the world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”
The post refers to Jenner’s Feb. 6, 2018 post announcing the birth of her daughter, which has gotten more than 18 million likes.
The egg photo has shattered that record, racking up more than 35 million likes.
People are trying to crack the case and figure out who’s behind the mystery post. So far, no luck.
Jenner had some fun with the contest by posting a video of her attempt to fry an egg on hot pavement. Her caption reads: “Take that little egg.”
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.