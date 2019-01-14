Restaurant gives furloughed workers free dinners

SILVER SPRING, MD (CNN/Gray News) - More than 800,000 federal employees missed their first paychecks Friday in the government shutdown.
When the shutdown began, roughly 420,000 federal employees were deemed essential and are working unpaid. An additional 380,000 are staying home without pay.
Government contractors, who have been placed indefinitely on unpaid leave, don't get compensated for lost hours.
A restaurant in Silver Spring, MD, gave free dinners to some of the people affected.
Hundreds of federal workers in crisis gathered Friday night for a free meal in the wake of a political firestorm impacting their very livelihoods
"I’m a single parent to three kids who don't understand what this is all about, so it’s been difficult. I'm the only income we have. So, when there's no income, it's figuring out how to makes ends meet," said Hillary Clark, a Federal worker.
Other companies have stepped up to offer support to affected workers.
This marks the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
Copyright 2019 CNN via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.