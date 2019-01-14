Thousands sign petition to merge Dakotas into ‘MegaKota’

(Gray News) – Dillan Stewart wants to see North and South Dakota merge into one state and thousands of people agree with him.
Stewart started a Change.org petition to President Donald Trump last week asking that the states join together to form “MegaKota.”
“I think it’d be pretty cool to have a state called MegaKota so yeah,” Stewart wrote on the petition, which has more than 16,000 signatures.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 760,077 people live in North Dakota and 882,235 call South Dakota home.
Combined, they would become the 41st most populous state with 1,642,312 citizens, or “MegaKotans.”
Each state currently has a single representative in the U.S. House of Representative. They would only break even by joining forces.
Two U.S. Senators, however, would have to come home.
Of course, forming a “MegaKota” would mean a slight makeover for Old Glory. The flag would have to be redesigned to reflect 49 stars.
Even so, Stewart has a plan that would avoid disrupting the flag.
“Oh yeah, and then maybe Puerto Rico can be a state and we won’t have to change our flag,” Stewart wrote.
The petition was written with tongue firmly planted in cheek. Combining states is not among the powers granted to the president.
According to Article IV, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, “New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or Parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.”
