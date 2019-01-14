Woman’s 90 birthday candles set off fire alarm

OCEAN CITY, MD (Gray News) – Firefighters crashed Gladys Birmingham’s 90th birthday party last week when her cake set off a fire alarm at the Lions Club.
“Crews investigated and found that the alarm was activated by a patron celebrating her 90th birthday, by blowing out 90 candles,” the Ocean City Fire Department said on Facebook.
“Once crews confirmed that no hazard existed, they made sure to assist in making the birthday a memorable one!”
Megan Akers added a video of cake inferno to the department’s post.
“This was my grandmom’s party!” she said. “Thanks for making it a memorable one!!!”
