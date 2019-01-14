13-year-old boy killed in Loxahatchee dirt bike crash

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a 13-year-old boy from Loxahatchee died Sunday afternoon in a dirt bike crash with another vehicle.
The crash happened at 1:41 p.m. on West Sycamore Drive and 185th Trail North in Loxahatchee.
PBSO said the teen, identified as Carter Kerr, was illegally riding a 2018 Honda dirt bike on the southern sidewalk of Sycamore Drive approaching the intersection with 185th Trail North.
At the same time, the driver of a 2017 Ford Expedition had stopped for a stop sign at 185th Trail North, located south of Sycamore Drive.
The driver of the Expedition pulled forward to check for approaching traffic. That’s when PBSO said Kerr drove off the sidewalk and onto 185th Trail, and into the right front of the Expedition.
As the crash ensued, Kerr and a passenger, Trevor Lake, 14, of Loxahatchee, were both ejected from the bike.
PBSO said Kerr died of his injuries at the scene. Lake was transported to a local hospital and was treated for serious injuries that were described as not life threatening.
The driver of the Expedition suffered minor injuries.
