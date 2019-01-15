New cancer-fighting machine being installed at Delray Medical Center

Delray Medical Center will soon have a new method to fight cancer. Crews are installing a $25 million, 400,000-pound machine called the Cyclotron.
The medical equipment is at the South Florida Proton Institute at Delray Medical.
Dr. Tim Williams says they are the only ones in the United States to have this model. Germany has the other.
The Cyclotron uses proton therapy to attack tumors.
“This machine in a new generation of Cyclotron. It has the smallest spot, the fastest scan rate, the highest output, the highest energy,” said Dr. Williams.
Williams said the Cyclotron is different than their other X-ray therapy because it allows them to control how much damage is done to the surrounding tissue.
“Protons are wonderful when you can control them when you can develop them and they go right to the tumor and stop so all the surrounding tissue doesn't see any radiation dose,” he said.
Patient Cher Grelick is going through radiation therapy for lung cancer. She said she is excited about the new technology because it would be less damage to her body.
“Much more pinpointed so there is much less obtrusive development with other problems,” she said.
William said the machine is for better outcomes and doctors can work with almost any size tumor in any part of the body.
“This entire structure will rotate with a position accuracy of a millimeter,” he said.
When ready, Delray Medical says the Cyclotron will offer the most advanced cancer-fighting technology in Palm Beach County. Crews will work seven days a week to finish the Cyclotron. Williams says they hope to have patients this summer.
