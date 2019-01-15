Tri-Rail train hits, kills woman on the tracks in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department said a Tri-Rail train fatally struck a woman who was on the tracks Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at 7 a.m. near 25th Street.
According to one witness, the woman was pacing back-and-forth along the railroad tracks before the northbound train struck her.
At 7:59 a.m., police said all roads are now open. Detectives said they will be conducting a investigation along the tracks.
Police said the woman, whose name has not been released, did not survive her injuries.
