Two competing businesses ushering in a new trend in golfing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two competing businesses are ushering in a new trend in golfing in West Palm Beach.
Drive Shack, a new comer to the golf entertainment industry is completing a new facility near Belvedere and I-95 while the more well known, Top Golf has been saddled with delays at the West Palm Beach Municipal Golf Course.
Drive Shack and Top Golf offer a new twist on the traditional driving range by offering golf shot games and food and beverages in multi-level suites.
"From what I’ve heard Top Golf is really committed to that space,” says Aaron Wormus of the South End Neighborhood Association.
One plan to fix up the golf course fell apart last fall, and now there are at least 3 plans for the closed course off Forest Hill Boulevard.
“I’m very hopeful, we’ve been working on this for a long time,” Wormus says.
Meanwhile, Drive Shack is moving towards a spring opening. Workers on Monday were installing the large netting around the facility.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.