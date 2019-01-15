Wife and lover, both soldiers, accused of murder plot in death of her sergeant husband

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI (WBND/CNN) – The active-duty U.S. Army soldier wife of a U.S. Army sergeant was charged with his murder Monday, in an alleged plot with her lover, also a soldier, to have him killed and collect his life insurance.
Family and friends of Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III are still in shock after sitting in a Michigan court to hear the charges against Kemia Hassel.
“She deceived us all. I thought she was a completely different person,” said Tyrone Hassel Jr., Hassel’s father. “Y’all had it all, both of y’all, you just threw it all away.”
On the night of his murder, Tyrone Hassel III was on leave for the holidays visiting family with his wife and one-year-old son.
He was bringing his wife food after leaving a family gathering around 11 pm on New Year’s Eve. After dropping it off inside the house where they were staying, he walked back to his car, where he was shot and killed, allegedly by his wife’s lover.
According to officials Kemia Hassel was in an extramarital relationship with another US Army soldier, Jeremy Cuellar.
They believe the two plotted his death to continue their relationship and reap the benefits of Hassell III’s life insurance policy, which included $100,00 that she’s already collected.
After her husband’s death, Kemia Hassel even stayed with her in-laws.
“This is a person that slept in my home. I spent two weeks with this person, after she killed my son,” Hassell Jr. said. “I grieve for her more than I grieve for myself.”
Kemia Hassel faces life without parole. Her bail was set at $2.5 million.
Cuellar is in custody in Georgia, where he was stationed with Kemia Hassel at Fort Stewart, awaiting extradition.
