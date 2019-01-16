Hit-and-run driver kills gas station manager over $22, police say

SOUTH HEMPSTEAD, NY (News 12 Long Island/CNN) – Police in Nassau County, NY, have released surveillance footage that shows a suspect running over a gas station manager on Monday.
The 59-year-old victim didn’t survive the assault – which authorities said a customer committed to avoid paying $22 for a tank of gas.
Police said the shocking incident took place at a Pit Stop station just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The video shows the driver of a mid-‘90s black GMC accelerate and run over the station manager, identified as Cemal Dagdieviren of Levittown.
Police said the driver of the vehicle asked a gas station attendant to fill up his vehicle, but he began acting suspicious.
The attendant added $22 worth of gas to the tank, but then asked the driver to pull over.
The driver claimed he didn’t have cash, and then police said he tried to offer a fake credit card.
The employees said he hit the gas pedal when the manager confronted him.
“This male then intentionally ran this male victim over, causing his death,” said Lt. Detective Stephen Fitzpatrick of Nassau County Police.
The hit-and-run driver is described as a tall black man in his 30s with dreadlocks. His vehicle didn’t have license plates or a registration sticker.
Dagdieviren’s death has left his co-workers shaken up.
"Twenty-five years he’s worked here,” one employee said. “Almost retired, too.”
Workers at the gas station across the street are also remembering the man who’s described as a hard worker, an immigrant from Turkey who’s survived by a wife and two adult sons.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact them.
Copyright 2019 News 12 Long Island via CNN. All rights reserved.