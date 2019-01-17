Coast Guard service members miss 1st paycheck due to government shutdown

The Coast Guard has missed its first paycheck during the partial government shutdown. (Source: CNN)
January 16, 2019 at 10:59 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 11:06 PM

(CNN) – Thousands of active duty U.S. Coast Guard service members did not receive their paycheck Tuesday.

Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz, the branch’s top official, said it’s the first time in history that U.S. Armed Forces service members have missed a paycheck during a shutdown.

Schultz said government officials continue to keep those affected informed about any updates.

The Coast Guard is the only military branch under the Department of Homeland Security, which is why their pay has been affected.

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on Twitter that she’s working with the White House and Congress to pass legislation to fund the Coast Guard.

President Trump signed a bill Wednesday to guarantee back pay for federal employees impacted by the shutdown.

