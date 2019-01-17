Watchdog: Government may have separated many more children from migrant families

In this Dec. 2, 2018 file photo, taken from the Tijuana, Mexico, side of the border, Honduran migrants react as they surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border wall in to the United States. A recent watchdog report from Health and Human Services says that many more children may have been separated from their migrant parents than previously thought. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File) (Ramon Espinosa)