Angry Waffle House customer throws soda in cashier’s face, sheriff says

COVINGTON, GA (Gray News) – The woman who threw a soft drink in the face of a Waffle House worker Sunday morning could face a simple battery charge when Newton County Sheriff’s deputies find her.
According to The Covington News, deputies responded to the report of an unruly customer on Jan. 13. By the time they got there, the woman and the man she was with already had left in a 2018 Nissan Sentra.
Employees told investigators the customer became angry when the cashier placed the customer’s change on the counter instead of in her hand.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.