West Palm Beach police looking for person who shot a pit bull

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said a pit bull is recovering after it was shot overnight in the north end of the city.
According to a written statement from Sgt. David Lefont, the dog was shot at about 4:39 a.m. along the 1000 block of Lincoln Rd.
Police received a ShotSpotter notification in the area and later found a pit bull suffering from a gunshot wound.
Palm Beach County Animal Control is headed to the scene to care for the injured dog.
Lefont said it is unclear what transpired before the dog was shot.
The black dog is wearing a collar, and police said they are searching for the owner.
Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
