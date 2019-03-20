Nouman Raja’s lawyers file motion for new trial

March 20, 2019 at 8:41 AM EST - Updated March 20 at 8:41 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Defense lawyers for former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja filed a motion Tuesday for a new trial.

On March 7, Raja was convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder in the fatal shooting of Corey Jones in 2015.

Raja's lawyers claim the jury was not instructed on what is justifiable use of deadly force by an officer.

Raja is currently awaiting sentencing scheduled for April 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Below is the court motion filed in Palm Beach County:

