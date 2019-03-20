PBSO deputies searching for hit-and-run driver that left bicyclist in critical condition

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A bicyclist was struck and critically injured near West Palm Beach on March 9, 2019 and deputies are looking for the driver of the suspect vehicle.
The victim was riding a bicycle at the intersection of Skees Road and Lakeside Road at 1:30 a.m. when he was struck by what is believed to be a silver Infinity SUV.
Following the crash the suspect fled from the scene.
A witness says the suspect immediately got onto the Florida Turnpike following the crash at Pike Road, traveling southbound.
The suspect vehicle has front end damage to the passenger side of the hood.
At the time of the crash, the suspect vehicle had a white oval shaped sticker on the driver's side of the rear window.
The victim was hospitalized and is listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact, Vehicle Homicide Investigator Stephan or D/S Scartozzi at 561-688-3400, or by calling Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed